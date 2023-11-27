If BJP wins in Telangana, CM to be from backward class: PM Modi

“If BJP is voted to power the CM will be from the backwards castes.” This is what PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a rally in Telangana on Monday.

With just five days until the results of the five states’ elections are announced, political polarization has intensified as rival political parties expose one other’s shortcomings in a fierce contest. Telangana will vote on November 30 before the results are announced on December 3. After that, exit polls will start to appear by evening.

As a result, the senior leaders are currently concentrating their blitzkrieg campaign on the state of south India. While K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been promising benefits to the minority community, the Union home minister has been emphasizing the need to stop the state’s Muslim reservation program and divide Muslims among the scheduled castes.

On Monday, November 27, Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Telangana. After visiting the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Hyderabad at 8 a.m., the prime minister attended a rally in Mahabubnagar at 11 a.m., Karimnagar at 1 p.m., and will visit Kacheguda at 4 p.m.

JP Nadda, national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will also speak in Telangana at open forums. He is expected at the NSF Ground in Nizamabad at 2:05 p.m. He will be visiting Jukkal’s Madhur Headquarters in Kamareddy at 4:20 p.m. and at Banswada’s government junior college at 3:10 p.m.