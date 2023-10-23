Idol of Goddess Lakshmi decorated with 6 kg of gold, Rs 2 crore cash in Vizag

The idol of Goddess Lakshmi, the presiding deity of wealth at the famous Sri Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Visakhapatnam, was decorated with 6 kg of gold, Rs 2 crore in cash, and 6 kg of silver on Sunday.

The idol is worshipped as Lakshmi Avatar.

During the 10-day Navaratri festival, the many incarnations of the idol of Kanyaka Parameswari temple were worshipped.

The jewellery and cash were later used to decorate the temple’s interiors on Sunday. About 200 devotees had made these offerings to the temple, which goes back 146 years.

“People believe that it is lucky for them to place the currency and the gold before the Ammavaru (goddess) for the puja. It is all a public contribution. As per temple tradition, the idol of the goddess is wrapped with gold jewellery and currency notes of various denominations on Devi Navaratri Utsavalu (on the day when the deity takes the avatar of Mahalakshmi). Used denominations of Rs 1 to 500 to decorate Goddess Parameswari.”

He further added that a huge crowd visited the temple and offered puja to Godess Parmeswari on Sunday evening.