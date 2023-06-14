IAS, IPS officers among 7 suspended over brawl in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government suspended IAS and IPS officers among eight employees for their involvement in a scuffle with the employees of a hotel-cum-restaurat on Jaipur-Ajmer highway.

The action was taken against the officials after a video surfaced on social media in which they were seen indulging in a drunken brawl at the restaurant. The officers included Girdhar, commissioner of Ajmer Development Authority (ADA) and Sushil Kumar, officer on special duty at Ganganagar, and five other state employees.

In a separate suspension order late last night, Rajendra Singh Kavia, joint director of the Department of Personnel, said a departmental inquiry was pending against the two officers. The duo is suspended with immediate effect under Rules of All India Services, 1969 section 3, sub-section 1.

Girdhar would report every day to the Secretariat and Sushil to the Police Headquarters.

The vigilance wing of the Police Headquarters has started investigating the role of Sushil (IPS), in the alleged assault on the restaurant staff.

In a complaint to the Gegal police station, owner of Makrana Raj Hotel and Restaurant said the incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when both officers visited the restaurant with their friends for drink and non-veg party which was not allowed there. An altercation over some trivial matter with waiters turned into a brawl in which the duo could be seen in the video beating up the restaurant staff.

Later, some other cops from nearby police stations joined their officers and beat up the staff.

On the recommendation of the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dharmendra Rathore yesterday evening, the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the concerned authorities to take immediate action.

Two state employees, assistant sub-inspector and two cops of the Gegal police station were also suspended for their alleged involvement in a literal fight.