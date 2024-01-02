UP govt shifts 7 ADG rank IPS officers

The Uttar Pradesh government transferred seven senior IPS of ADG rank officers late Monday night.

According to officials here on Tuesday, R K Swarnkar, who was in constant controversies after becoming the Commissioner of Kanpur about four months ago, has been removed. He has been sent to the Armed Police Training College in Sitapur.

Gorakhpur ADG Zone Akhil Kumar has been made the new Police Commissioner of Kanpur.

Advertisement

Similarly, DK Thakur, posted in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, has been made ADG of Meerut Zone, replacing Rajiv Sabharwal, who has been sent to Dr BR Ambedkar Police Academy in Moradabad.

Sujit Pandey, posted at the Armed Police Training College, Sitapur has been made ADG PAC, replacing KS Pratap Kumar, who has been made ADG of Gorakhpur zone.

ADG Ashok Kumar Singh, who was removed after protests by employees of UP Emergency Integrated Response Services (UP112), has been made ADG of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.