IAS Ananya Mittal honoured with ‘Best Electoral Practices Award’ by Prez Murmu

IAS officer Ananya Mittal, currently serving as the District Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, has been honoured with the Best Electoral Practices Award by President Droupadi Murmu.

The award was presented at a grand ceremony held on the 15th National Voter’s Day at the prestigious Manekshaw Auditorium, Delhi, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the electoral process.

Best Electoral Practices Awards #NVD2025 ✨ General Award for Voters Education & Electoral Participation Sh. Ananya Mittal, IAS, DEO, East Singhbhum, Jharkhand #NothingLikeVoting #IVote4Sure #ECI pic.twitter.com/EUePjyvnMJ — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) January 25, 2025

On the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that our democracy is not only the oldest democracy in the world but is also the largest, diverse, young, inclusive and sensitive democracy in the world.

The award recognised Mittal’s contribution in the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections and implementing development and welfare schemes efficiently at both the central and state levels.

Before the Lok Sabha elections, Mittal was posted as district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner of East Singhbhum, succeeding Manjunath Bhajantri.

He had previously served as the district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner of West Singhbhum. His track record of efficient administration and focus on governance reforms have been widely recognized, culminating in this prestigious national award.