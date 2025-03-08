Men must support women in becoming strong, empowered, self-reliant: Prez Murmu

Addressing a national conference on the occasion of International Women’s Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said a better environment for girls to move forward is necessary for realising the dream of a developed India.

They should get an environment where they can make independent decisions about their lives without pressure or fear, she said addressing the conference on the theme ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat’ in New Delhi.

”We have to create an ideal society where no daughter or sister is afraid of going or staying alone anywhere. Only the feeling of respect towards women will create a fear-free social environment. The confidence that girls will get in such an environment will take our country to new heights,” she said.

Noting that everyone is celebrating the completion of 50 years of International Women’s Day, the President said there is no doubt that in this period, the women’s community has made unprecedented progress.

She said that she considers her life journey to be a part of this progress. She stated that from being born in a simple family and backward area of Odisha, her journey to the Rashtrapati Bhavan is the story of equal opportunities and social justice for women in Indian society. She expressed confidence that the examples of women’s success will continue to grow.

President Murmu said that whenever people have respected the talent of women, they have never disappointed anyone.

“’We cannot forget the contribution of eminent personalities like Sarojini Naidu, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sucheta Kriplani and Hansaben Mehta, who were members of the Constituent Assembly.

There are many such examples where women have not only achieved the highest position by earning fame on the strength of their intelligence, wisdom and knowledge but also increased the prestige of the country and society. Be it science, sports, politics or social service – in all fields women have instilled respect for their talent,” she added.

The President said that when India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy of the world, the participation of women in the workforce of the country should increase rapidly.

She pointed out that not only in India but also in other countries, one of the reasons for the low participation of women in the workforce is the belief that women will take leave to look after their children or will be able to pay less attention to work. But this thinking is not correct.

“’We have to ask ourselves whether society has no responsibility towards children. We all know that the first teacher in the family is the mother. If a mother takes leave to look after children, then this endeavour of hers is also for the betterment of society. A mother can make her child an ideal citizen through her efforts,” she added.

The President said that a developed India could be built only on the strength of self-reliant, self-esteemed, independent and empowered women. ”The resolve of a developed India is the resolve of all of us, which we all have to fulfill together.

Therefore, men must support women at every step in becoming strong, empowered and self-reliant. Women should move ahead in their lives with full confidence, dedication, and hard work and contribute to the development of the country and society,” she added.