IAF Chief reviews Eastern Air Command amid threats from China

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited the Eastern Air Command headquarters at Shillong and reviewed the progress of operational goals. He highlighted discussions on ways to optimise full spectrum combat readiness.

He also highlighted the increasing importance of the Eastern Air Command in the overall strategic perspective amid the emerging threats from China.

He visited the Eastern Air Command from August 26-27 for the Commanders’ Conference. The two-day conference reviewed the progress of operational goals set for the Command and highlighted discussions on ways and means to optimise full spectrum combat readiness.

While addressing the Commanders, the CAS highlighted the increasing importance of the Eastern Air Command in the overall strategic perspective.

He expressed satisfaction at the build-up and strengthening of capability and infrastructure at various stations including Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) in the Eastern sector.

Bhadauria urged the Commanders to enthuse the younger air warriors to put their training and skills to full use in their assignments to upgraded and new generation systems and weapon platforms.

He appreciated the contribution of all personnel of the Eastern Air Command in their consistent efforts to improve their operational output backed by a strong maintenance and administrative support system.

The Air Force Chief awarded trophies to stations for achieving excellence in Operations, Maintenance and Administration.

Air Force Station Tezpur was awarded the trophy of ‘Best Flying Station – Pride of EAC’ and Air Force Station Salua was declared the ‘Best Non-Flying Station’.