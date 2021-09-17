IAF chief asks his commanders to enhance operational preparedness

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria has asked IAF commanders to constantly undertake critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security.

He directed them to ensure that the readiness of all platforms, weapon systems and assets were kept at the highest level.

ACM Bhadauria was visiting the headquarters of the Central Air Command (CAC), Prayagraj yesterday for its annual commanders’ conference. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented to the IAF chief on arrival at the command headquarters.

He also urged the commanders to continue their efforts in ensuring a safe operational flying environment and stressed the need to augment the combat capability of IAF through innovation, self-reliance and indigenisation.