Former Chief of Air Staff RKS Bhadauria joins BJP

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, former Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) RKS Bhadauria on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhadauria joined the saffron outfit in the presence of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

After joining the BJP, the Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) thanked the top leadership of the BJP and said his best eight years of service in the Indian Air Force came under the Modi government.

“… I thank the party leadership for giving me this opportunity to contribute to nation-building once again. I served the IAF for more than four decades, but the best time of my service was the last 8 years under the leadership of the BJP government.”

He further commended the BJP government for taking hard decisions to empower and modernised the armed forces.

“The tough steps taken by this government to empower and modernise our armed forces and make them self-reliant have not only given rise to a new capability in the forces but also given them a new confidence. The results of the self-reliant move by the government can be seen on the ground… From the point of view of security, the steps being taken by the government are very important and will take India to new heights globally…,” he added.

Besides Bhadauria, YSRCP leader Varaprasad Rao Velagapalli also joined the saffron party, marking latest exit from Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.