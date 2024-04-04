IAF activates pan-India emergency landing facility on highways

The Indian Air Force (IAF) recently operated Chinook, Mi-17 V5, and ALH Mk-III helicopters by night from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in the northern sector in the Kashmir Valley as part of the ongoing exercise Gagan Shakti-24 and a large number of troops were airlifted and subsequently, air landed, a defence spokesman said on Thursday.

He said the IAF also plans to carry out similar drills in coordination with the administration of state governments for the activation of ELFs in other sectors. Various fixed and rotary wing platforms of the IAF will carry out coordinated landing and operations at these ELFs, requiring good planning and coordination with civil administration employing a whole-of-the-nation approach (WNA).

ELF operations provide an opportunity for the IAF aircraft to undertake operations from such restricted landing surfaces while also being able to undertake humanitarian assistance in disaster relief operations during times of natural calamities to provide succour and relief.

The capability to operate by night on these stretches of highways and the capability to transfer troops from such surfaces will greatly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces.