I will not rest until goal of Viksit Bharat is realised: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked people for sending their good wishes to him on completing 23 years in public service.

In a series of posts on X, he said: “A heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has sent their blessings and good wishes as I complete 23 years as the head of a government.”

The Prime Minister said: “I assure my fellow Indians that I will keep working tirelessly, with even more vigour in service of the people. I will not rest till our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat is realised.”

Advertisement

He said: “It was on October 7, 2001, that I took on the responsibility of serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. It was the greatness of my Party, @BJP4India, to task a humble Karyakarta like me with the responsibility of heading the state administration.”

In another post, he said: “India’s developmental strides have ensured that our country is being viewed with utmost optimism globally.”

“The world is keen to engage with us, invest in our people and be a part of our success. At the same time, India is working extensively to overcome global challenges be it climate change, improving healthcare, realising SDGs and more, ” he said.

The Prime Minister said: “Much has been achieved over the years but there is still more to be done. The learnings over these 23 years enabled us to come up with pioneering initiatives which have made an impact both nationally and globally.”

“I assure my fellow Indians that I will keep working tirelessly, with even more vigour in service of the people. I will not rest till our collective goal of a Viksit Bharat is realised,” he said.