I have taken ‘Sanyas’ from wrestling: Brijbushan Singh after suspension of WFI body

Powerful BJP MP and former WFI chief Brijbushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual assault allegations from women wrestlers, on Sunday said that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is not his concern any more and that is focused on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

His response came after the sports ministry suspended the newly formed WFI body. His close associate Sanjay Singh had won the recently held WFI president election. After his victory, the BJP leader had said that his “dominance will continue”.

“I have worked for 12 years. Time will tell whether I did good or bad. In a way, I have taken sanyas from wrestling that is I have dissociated myself from wrestling. Now whatever has to be done will be done by the newly elected body of the WFI. I have a lot of work as the Lok Sabha election is also coming up. Whether WFI has to speak to the government or go to the court — I have no role to play in it,” Brij Bhushan said.

He said that the now suspended WFI president is his close associate but not relative.

“Everyone associated with wrestling is my close. The new body took an emergency decision so that the wrestlers do not have to waste a year since no national- and state-level events could be held in the last 11 months,” Brij Bhushan said.

Earlier today, Union sports ministry suspended the newly elected body of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) amid a huge outcry from wrestlers over Sanjay Singh’s election.

In a press release, the ministry said, “Newly elected body appears to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code.”

“The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers. Which is also alleged premises wherein sexual harassment of the players have been alleged and present the court is hearing the matter,” it further added.