Aam Admi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Friday said that many great leaders in the past have been given privilege notice in the Parliament, adding that he felt proud to join such a list of distinguished politicians.

“Many big leaders have received the privilege motion notice in the past. Leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Indira Gandhi and Dr Manmohan Singh have received this notice. So I feel proud to have joined this list of leaders. I am in this august company now,” Chadha said while speaking to ANI.

Reacting to the privilege notice moved against him by BJP, he said,” We have governments in two states. BJP does not want to listen to us. They don’t tolerate others’ points of view. Why they don’t want to listen to us?”

Earlier Rajya Sabha chairman referred the case of AAP MP Raghav Chaddha to the privileges committee for ‘presenting misleading facts to the media with respect to the suspension of Sanjay Singh, MP.’

On July 25, 2023, BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi and Deepak Prakash, Members, of Rajya Sabha, jointly submitted a complaint against Raghav Chadha for an alleged intentional and deliberate act of presenting misleading facts to the media on July 24, 2023, with respect to the suspension of Sanjay Singh, MP, from the service of the Council for the remaining period of the Monsoon) Session of Rajya Sabha for his indecorous behaviour and repeated violation of directions of the Chair.

“The Members have also alleged that the comments made by Raghav Chadha, Member, during the interview, wherein, he had, inter-alia reportedly stated that Sanjay Singh, Member, would continue to sit inside the Chamber despite being suspended from the service of the Council, violate the provisions contained under Rule 256 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) and are an affront to the authority of the Chair and an act of breach of privilege,” a Rajya Sabha bulletin read.

“Raghav Chadha has grossly misrepresented the proceedings of the House,” the bulletin added.