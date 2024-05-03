Congress scared of defeat in Lok Sabha polls: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Thakur has claimed that the Congress leadership from top to local across the country is scared of defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing ‘Panna Pramukh Sammelan’ in Sujanpur Mandal of Hamirpur on Friday, Thakur said: “The Congress Party is looking completely dejected and disappointed. Rahul Gandhi, who coined the slogan ‘Daro Mat’ (Don’t be afraid), is going from Amethi to Wayanad and sometimes from Wayanad to Rae Bareli due to fear of defeat. Priyanka Gandhi, who talks about justice, herself has faced injustice in the Congress because her husband Robert Vadra was seeking a ticket from Raebareli.”

“Priyanka name had also surfaced to contest elections from Raebareli, however fearing defeat in Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi is now contesting from Raebareli. No matter how much Rahul Gandhi keeps running away, his defeat is certain from both the places,” he alleged, claiming that everything is not well even at the top leadership of the Congress party.

Advertisement

“We do not care who the opposition candidate is in front of us. We fight elections on our development track record, issues and ideology. Like in 2014 and 2019, the people of Himachal Pradesh will again make BJP win all four seats and make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time,” said Thakur.

Speaking about the development of his parliamentary constituency Hamirpur, he said that with the blessings of Modi, there has been 360 degree development in the constituency.

“Today a 300 bedded Medical College and Hospital has been constructed in the area at a cost of about Rs 400 crore. Classes have been running here since the last three-four years,” he said, adding that no one had ever thought there would be AIIMS, PGI, two medical colleges, Central University, triple IT, hydro engineering college, four lane highway in every district of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

“The BJP has made all this possible so that the children of Himachal Pradesh do not have to go out for higher studies. He can become a doctor, engineer and everything he deserves by staying at his home state,” he said.

Thakur said that auspicious time is soon going to come when Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists and Christians who came to India before 2014 after being victimised on religious grounds from neighboring countries, will get Indian citizenship through CAA.