MSBSHE Maha Result 2020: Candidates who appeared for MAHA Class 12 board examinations don’t need to wait much to check their results. As per the latest update, MAHA class 12 results 2020 will soon be declared on the official website i.e. mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

Just after the declaration of the MAHA Class 12 results 2020 candidates need to visit the official website and follow the instructions by filling the blank space with the required information including roll number, registration number and other asked details.

At the time of publishing this article, the Maharashtra board official website was not working fine and just after the website fix. A notification was released on the website that Results for the Exams conducted in 2020 have not been announced so far.

How to check Maha class 12 results 2020 online?

– Visit the official website

– Click on the result tab ‘MSBSHE HSC Result 2020’

– A new window will open

– Enter the required information including roll number, admit card, date of birth and other

– Submit the details online and result will be available on the screen.

Maha Class 12 board results 2020 via SMS: Candidate need to type a message in the following format MH with exam name and seat number and send this message to 57766.