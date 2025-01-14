HP to expedite purchase process of 327 e-buses

Aiming to make Himachal Pradesh first “Green State’ in the country, the state government will expidite the purchase of 327 e-buses.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while chairing a review meeting of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) here on Tuesday, directed the officers to expedite the purchase process of e-buses.

He asked to complete all the formalities related to the process in a time-bound manner. Sukhu said that 100 Metadoor mini buses would also be purchased to provide better facilities in remote rural areas.

The availability of these buses would also ensure further improvement in the fiscal health and services of the HRTC, he added.The Chief Minister also gave instructions to take measures to make the HRTC self-reliant.

He said that due to the dedicated services of its employees, the financial condition of the corporation was improving. In the last few months, the income of the corporation has also witnessed a substantial increase, he added.

He said that the use of new technology was being ensured to make the corporation profitable and efficient. The HRTC has also started cashless payment option in its buses, making Himachal Pradesh the first state to provide such facility, said the CM.

He also reviewed the performance, income and expenditure of the corporation at the divisional and regional level, and gave necessary guidelines to the officers.