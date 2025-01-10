HP govt to strengthen State Electricity Board

Congress Govt in Himachal Pradesh reneging on its commitments : Jai Ram Thakur
Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, said that the grand claims made by the state government leaders are proving to be baseless.
It was informed in the meeting that the last date for completion of KYC process of consumers by the Board has been fixed as 15 February, 2025.The CM urged the affluent electricity consumers to voluntarily give up subsidy on electricity.
Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was working towards making the State Electricity Board more efficient and professional and innovative efforts were being made to strengthen its activities.He said this while chairing the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Energy Department and other undertakings, here on Saturday.
It was informed in the meeting that the last date for completion of KYC process of consumers by the Board has been fixed as 15 February, 2025.The CM urged the affluent electricity consumers to voluntarily give up subsidy on electricity.
Advertisement
He reviewed various activities of the Board and gave necessary directions.He also took detailed information about the power projects under construction in the state.
Advertisement
Advertisement