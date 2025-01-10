HP govt to strengthen State Electricity Board

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was working towards making the State Electricity Board more efficient and professional and innovative efforts were being made to strengthen its activities.He said this while chairing the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Energy Department and other undertakings, here on Saturday.

It was informed in the meeting that the last date for completion of KYC process of consumers by the Board has been fixed as 15 February, 2025.The CM urged the affluent electricity consumers to voluntarily give up subsidy on electricity.

Advertisement

He reviewed various activities of the Board and gave necessary directions.He also took detailed information about the power projects under construction in the state.

Advertisement