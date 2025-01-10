Logo

Logo

# India

HP govt to strengthen State Electricity Board

It was informed in the meeting that the last date for completion of KYC process of consumers by the Board has been fixed as 15 February, 2025.The CM urged the affluent electricity consumers to voluntarily give up subsidy on electricity.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | January 10, 2025 7:19 pm

HP govt to strengthen State Electricity Board

File Photo: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government was working towards making the State Electricity Board more efficient and professional and innovative efforts were being made to strengthen its activities.He said this while chairing the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL), Energy Department and other undertakings, here on Saturday.

It was informed in the meeting that the last date for completion of KYC process of consumers by the Board has been fixed as 15 February, 2025.The CM urged the affluent electricity consumers to voluntarily give up subsidy on electricity.

Advertisement

He reviewed various activities of the Board and gave necessary directions.He also took detailed information about the power projects under construction in the state.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# India

HP witnesses significant drop in road mishaps, fatalities in 2024

Himachal Pradesh witnessed significant reduction in road accidents and fatalities in the state during the year 2024 as compared to the previous year. Compared to the year 2023, road accidents in the state have decreased by 6.48 per cent. A total of 2107 accidents were reported in the year 2024 as against 2253 in the year 2023.