HP governor envisages role of Panchayats in T B eradication

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that the onus to identify patients suffering from TB should be on the panchayats. They should at the same time ensure their treatment which would certainly bring the desired results

Presiding over a workshop organised in this regard at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Monday, the governor stressed on the need for multi-sectoral participation to eradicate Tuberculosis (TB) in the state.

Though there was enough awareness among people about the disease in the state, but more awareness was required to make the Himachal a TB free state by 2024, he said.

“One should have a strong will power to overcome the diseases which is the best therapy in itself. Furthermore, the people’s participation can play an important role in routing out the disease completely from society,” said the Governor.

He said that since India has come out of COVID pandemic and TB was not so a big disease that cannot be overpowered.

The Governor appreciated the campaign of adoption of TB patients by NIKSHAY Mitras in Kangra District and hoped that they will treat them as their family members and will have empathy towards them.

Raising concern over the drug addiction in the State, The Governor said that we together have to fight with this social vice.

He also distributed food baskets and sensitivity kits to the patients.

Earlier the Governor flagged-off TB awareness Rath (chariot) from Deputy Commissioner’s office and also inaugurated an exhibition set up by the department of Health.

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal detailed about the facilities being accorded to the TB patients along with the treatment facilities to the patients.

He said that the District Red Cross Society was playing an important role and as of now around three thousand NIKSHAY kits have been distributed to the TB patients besides this 150 sensitivity kits have also been provided to the orphans of TB patients.

TB Officer, Dr. R K Sood informed about the important initiatives and strategies to achieve the targets of eradicating TB from the state.

He said that there are 311 NIKSHAY Mitras in the district and they have adopted 1089 TB patients in the area.