HP: Guv expresses grief over loss of life, property due to heavy rains

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday expressed grief over the loss of life and property due to landslides and flash floods caused by incessant rains in the state.

Wishing peace to the departed souls, who lost their lives due to flash floods and landslides in the state, he said, “We stand together in this hour of disaster and effective steps are being taken at all levels to deal with the situation.”

He said that the state government was doing relief and rescue work on a war footing and the central government was also monitoring the whole situation.

The Governor has urged the people of the state not to panic and take special care of their safety.

Appealing to the people not to go near rivulets and follow the instructions issued in this regard, he urged the tourists to follow the instructions issued by the administration seriously.

He has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to apprise him about the status of loss of life and property in the State due to heavy rains and floods.

The Governor also appealed to all the District Red Cross Societies to cooperate in the rescue work.