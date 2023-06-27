HP: Guv will talk to Centre to amend laws against drug peddlers

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has assured that he would talk to the Union Government regarding amendments in the law against drug peddlers.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who organized this programme, was participated by people from various sections of the society, departments and educational institutions also participated.

While flagging off the brisk walk organized from Haroli to Kangar against drugs in Una district, on Tuesday, he said that today’s wars were not fought only with weapons, but indirect wars were being fought by making the youth of the country addicted to drugs.

“India is a young nation and some of our neighbouring countries were doing mischief by exploiting the youth of our country,” he said, adding that there were about 3000 prisoners in the jails of Himachal Pradesh, out of which more than 40 per cent of the prisoners were involved in offences of drug abuse.

“I am happy that the spirit with which I am campaigning against drugs in Himachal is getting support from all sections of the society, the government as well. The Deputy Chief Minister has further strengthened my campaign against drugs. I am sure Himachal is now in a mood to fight a decisive battle against drugs,” said he.

He said that Una being a border district was vulnerable to drug peddlers and in such a situation, this program was important.

The governor himself took part in the walk and gave the message of public awareness against drugs. On the occasion, the Governor launched the helpline number 94180-64444. He also released the poster giving further messages to the anti-drug campaign.

While welcoming the Governor, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that he has started this mega campaign from Haroli on the call of the Governor.

He said that this was a well thought fight against drugs. “Anyone involved in this illegal trade, no matter how influential he or she may be, will not be spared,” he said, adding that this fight was to safeguard the future of yoaung generations. For this, every person needs to spread awareness from every house.

Agnihotri said, “There was a need to bring changes in the laws related to drugs. There should be no provision of bail in this and the property of the persons involved in such illegal business should be confiscated and for this the central government needs to cooperate for amendment of the Law.”

He said that a proposal in this regard has been sent to the Central government through the Legislative Assembly.

“Synthetic drugs have become a big challenge today, which has reached far-flung villages. Strict steps were being taken at every level to stop the smuggling of drugs from the borders of the state, he said.

Those who give protection to such persons should also be brought before the society, he said, adding that there should be a public boycott of such people.