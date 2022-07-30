HP docs condemn Punjab HM for misbehaving with VC

Himachal Pradesh doctors have strongly condemned the misbehaviour of Punjab’s Health Minister with Baba Farid University’s Vice Chancellor and famous orthopaedician Dr Raj Bahadur.

A Joint Action Committee of all the allopathic doctors’ associations of Himachal Pradesh (HP) called an emergency meeting on Saturday and stated that a varsity’s Vice Chancellor (VC) could not be held responsible for facilities in a ward of a hospital.

The committee has appealed to the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to make his health minister apologise to Dr Raj Bahadur and to take action against him. Committee’s President Dr Rajesh Sood and Secretary Dr Pushpendra Verma added that such incidents bring down the morale of the doctors and this misbehaviour must be condemned.

Health Minister Chetan Singh, during an inspection to Faridkot’s Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and hospital, had allegedly forced Dr Raj Bahadur to lie down on the damaged and dirty mattress at a hospital on Friday.

Dr Raj Bahadur (71) a renowned spine surgeon in the country, hails from Himachal Pradesh is an alumnus of Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla. He completed his MBBS, MS Ortho from IGMC after which he did his Master of Surgery (Orthopedics) from Banaras Hindu University. He served in the prestigious health institutions in the country including PGIMER, Chandigarh

Meanwhile, various political leaders of Himachal Pradesh have also criticised the incident. Himachal Minister Virender Kanwar (BJP), Leader of Opposition (Congress), Mukesh Agnihotri, Rajinder Rana Congress MLA have expressed their anguish and took to social media to condemn the incident.