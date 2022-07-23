HP CM requests Niti Aayog for Spl aid for Mandi Greenfield Airport

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Vice-Chairman of the Niti Aayog, Suman Bery, in New Delhi on Saturday. Thakur discussed various important issues pertaining to the state with him and apprised him about the efforts of the state towards strengthening of air connectivity in the state.

He said that a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state government and Airports Authority of India (AAI) for construction of Greenfield Airport in Mandi. He also requested for a special assistance grant of Rs 1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.

He also urged the vice-chairman of the Niti Ayog to extend Industrial Development Scheme-2017 for next five years for accelerating the pace of industrial development in the state. The chief minister also apprised him about the commitment of the state towards transforming Himachal Pradesh as a green energy state.

Thakur informed about the sincere efforts of the state government to promote natural farming in the state and added that more than 1.70 lakh farmers were associated with the natural farming campaign in the state.

The state government has fixed a target of bringing about 50,000 acre land under natural farming in the State during the current financial year, besides developing one model of natural farming in all 3615 gram panchayats, he added.

The chief minister called for sanctioning a Bulk Drug Park for the state which would not only attract big investment but also generate employment for local youth. He requested for issuing necessary guidelines for issuing notification for 9 proposed national highways.