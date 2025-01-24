HP cabinet approves pilot study on cannabis cultivation in state

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet approved a pilot study on cannabis cultivation to be jointly undertaken by Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, district Kangra and Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture, Nauni, district Solan.

The study will evaluate and recommend the future roadmap in this matter. Additionally, the Agriculture Department was designated as the nodal department for this initiative.

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Dharamshala in Kangra district on Friday.

Cabinet decided to extend the special relief package introduced for disaster-affected families in 2023 to those impacted by the fire incident in Tandi Village in Kullu district.Under this package, affected families of the village will receive Rs. seven lakh for completely damaged houses, Rs. one lakh for partially damaged houses, and Rs. 50,000 for the loss of cowsheds. Additionally, a monthly house rental assistance of Rs. 5,000 will also be provided to the affected families until this June 30.

It also approved the procurement of state of art machinery and equipment for robotic surgery at AIMSS Chamiyana, Shimla, and Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, Kangra, at a cost of Rs. 56 crore on analogy of AIIMS, New Delhi.

The Cabinet approved an amendment to the previous order of the Forest Department, allowing the extraction of berberis roots (Kashmal) with a cut-off date of February 15, 2025.

Additionally, forest produce extracted from open spaces prior to January 4, 2025, will be permitted for transportation until 15 February, 2025, in accordance with the provisions of the HP Forest Produce Transit (Land Routes) Rules, 2013.

It approved the establishment of a ropeway between Kullu Bus Stand and Peej Paragliding Point to provide tourists with a smooth and safe transportation facility, thereby boosting tourism in the region.

Additionally, the cabinet decided to reorganize the PWD National Highway Circle Shahpur by creating two new divisions Nankhadi and Kholighat, as well as the Kharahan Section.

It also sanctioned the procurement of 24 air-conditioned super luxury buses for HRTC to enhance services for passengers.

It also approved 100 motorbikes to field offices of the State Taxes and Excise Department to ensure better enforcement and surprise checks.

The cabinet approved to rename Government College Seema District Shimla as Raja Virbhadra Singh Government College Seema, GGSSS, Sports Hostel (Girls) Jubbal as Ram Lal Thakur GGSSS, Sports Hostel (Girls), Jubbal in Shimla district and Government College Khad, District Una as Mohan Lal Dutt Government College Khad.

A detailed presentation was also given on the revival of stalled hydro projects and restructuring of directorates in the education department.