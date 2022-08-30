Housing for All: Khattar directs for city-wise list of requirements

Listing a roof over every family as the utmost priority of his government, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Tuesday, directed for a city-wise list of the houses required to be constructed to ensure ‘housing for all’.

Chairing the department-wise review meeting on the work of budget announcements, the CM said officers of the Housing for All Department should complete all the work related to this at the earliest.

He directed the Housing for All Department to complete the survey in a time-bound manner. Besides, the department should also prepare a scheme in this regard at the earliest, the CM said adding the department should prepare a city-wise list as to how many houses are required to be constructed and accordingly, the process of land purchase will be started.

During the meeting, Khattar reviewed the department-wise announcements made during the budget with the officers concerned. He directed them to complete the work on these announcements at the earliest.

The CM also directed the officers of the School Education Department, Higher Education Department and Skill Development and Industrial Training Department to provide transport facilities to the girl students studying in schools, colleges, and ITIs.

Khattar said all three departments should first appoint nodal officers, who would handle the above-assigned work. Besides, a block-wise timetable should be prepared. After this, all these three departments should hold a joint meeting with the Transport Department and ensure the arrangement of safe and secure transport in these three educational institutions.

The CM directed the Additional Chief Secretary, School Education Department to increase the number of Model Sanskriti Schools. He said that this work should be done expeditiously. Along with increasing the number of such schools, the quality of education imparted in these schools should also be further improved.

He said today every family needs a food testing facility. Therefore, the Health Department should further strengthen the reach of its testing facility so that any person can easily avail the benefit of testing facilities for water, milk, sweets, or other edible items.

The process of this testing should be simplified so that the report is also received at the earliest. If the testing facility will be made available in nearby areas, then cases of adulteration will also be curbed, said Sh. Manohar Lal.

Khattar also directed the officers concerned to organize free medical health check-ups for family members coming in the income slab of up to Rs.1.80 lakh. Medical checkups should be done during the month in which the family members have birthdays, he directed.

He said the process of organising health camps will run throughout the year and will cover all family members of the said eligible group. T

The CM directed the additional chief secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department to immediately prepare a model for setting up ‘Sarais’ (inns) in big government hospitals across the state. The department should prepare a blueprint of the land, and design of these ‘Sarais’. Besides this, a plan should also be formulated regarding the functioning and maintenance of these ‘Sarais’. The work regarding this should be done immediately, he said.

The CM said adequate arrangements for rooms should also be ensured in these ‘Sarais’. If any private company wants to make a contribution from its CSR fund for the functioning and construction of these ‘Sarais’, then the same should be considered.