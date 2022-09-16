House collapses in Delhi, 7 rescued, 2 Dead

A building collapsed in the Gokulpuri area of North East Delhi on Friday while undergoing renovation. At least nine people were stuck in the debris out of which seven including a woman were rescued. They were rushed to Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Police confirmed the death of two persons stuck under the debris of the building that collapsed around 11.50 am. The Gokulpuri Police Station team along with Fire Department and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) personnel rushed to the spot – 123/124, Gali Number- 12, Johripur Extension – immediately after getting the information.

According to the DCP, North East Delhi, the rescue operation was on till the evening and efforts were made to rescue two more persons stuck deep in the debris but in vain. The dead bodies, including that of a minor, were later recovered from under the debris.

The deceased have been identified as Harshit (17), and Mukesh (20), both residents of Loni, Ghaziabad.

It came out during the preliminary inquiry that the renovation work was going on in the house, when suddenly it collapsed. At that time, labourers were working on the roof of the first floor. A case under relevant sections has been registered at Gokulpuri Police Station. Further investigation is on.