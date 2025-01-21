Hospitality group to hire hearing and speech impaired students at its hotels, resorts in Odisha

A prominent private hospital brand has decided to hire at least ten students with hearing and speech impairments at its IRA by Orchid Hotels in Bhubaneswar, Lotus Resort in Konark, and Mahodadhi Palace in Puri, officials said on Tuesday.

In an initiative to promote inclusivity and empowerment, “Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd.”, in association with the Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Odisha, has announced the hiring of ten students with hearing and speech impairments at IRA by Orchid Hotels in Bhubaneswar, Lotus Resort in Konark and Mahodadhi Palace in Puri. This initiative reflects Kamat Hotels’ commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace, ensuring these individuals grow and thrive in their professional careers.

To mark the occasion, an orientation programme was held on Monday in the presence of Anu Garg, Development Commissioner. Among others, Mr. Balwant Singh, Secretary, Tourism Department, Odisha, Mr Bharat Bhusan Biswal, Regional General Manager, Kamat Hotels India Ltd, Mrs Sharada Ghosh, Principal, IHM Bhubaneswar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. This programme is designed to inspire and pave the way for similar initiatives across the hospitality industry.

“We believe that true hospitality goes beyond offering excellent services — it extends to creating opportunities for individuals from all walks of life. This initiative, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and empowerment. We are confident this step will inspire others to follow suit and build a more inclusive industry,” Dr Vithal Venkatesh Kamat, Executive Chairman and MD, Kamat Hotels, said.

Development Commissioner Garg interacted with these students for quite some time. With the help of a sign language interpreter, she learnt about them, their happiness in getting this job, and how it would help bring success to their lives.