Horrific rape and murder of 8-yr old girl in AP

In a horrific incident, three minor boys have allegedly gangraped and killed an eight-year-old girl in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police had pressed its sniffer dogs after the girl remained missing for four days. Although, one of the boys confessed to the rape and killing, the body of the victim is yet to be traced.

The incident took place at Muchumarri village. According to the police, the girl went missing on 7 July and her father had registered a police complaint saying she did not come back after going off to play in a nearby playground.

After failing to trace the girl, the police brought in a sniffer dog which led to the three boys studying in classes VI and VII of the same school as the victim. One of the boys confessed that they had called her to play with them and later raped her at a desolate spot near the irrigation pump house. Apprehensive they would be caught, the trio murdered her by pushing her into the canal.

Following the confession, police are searching the backwaters of river Krishna near the Muchumarri Lift irrigation pump house. Since the water in the canal is quite deep during the monsoon season, authorities say there is a possibility that the body has been washed away.