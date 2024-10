Intense security and search operations were launched following bomb threats in two hotels in Phalodi city on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said that senior police officers, along with bomb disposal teams and dog squads, were dispatched from the divisional headquarters to Phalodi, a district headquarters, located around 140 km from Jodhpur.

The Lal Niwas and John Palace received an email threat of bomb blasts, the police said.

The police cordoned off the hotel area by placing barricades on roads leading to the hotels.