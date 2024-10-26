Siliguri ASI suspended over alleged misconduct

The Siliguri Metropolitan Police has suspended assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tania Roy following allegations of negligence and misconduct. The action comes after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting a preliminary investigation, according to deputy commissioner of police B C Thakur.

Ms Roy, who was recently promoted to ASI from constable, was assigned to a “Pink Mobile Van” unit – an initiative launched by Siliguri police to enhance safety and security for women in the city.

The incident reportedly took place while she was on duty with the van in ward 46 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area on Wednesday night.

According to sources, Ms Roy allegedly approached two minors, a boy and a girl, conversing in a field and reportedly assaulted them without any initial questioning. Disturbed by her actions, local residents, particularly women, quickly gathered, surrounding the police van in protest against the officer’s behaviour.

In a further shocking turn, the video captures Ms Roy allegedly hugging and kissing a married woman from the crowd, despite repeated requests to stop.

The locals claimed Ms Roy appeared to be inebriated, and they demanded her suspension, questioning the appropriateness of her actions given her role in women’s safety.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against Ms Roy, and police officials have assured the public that further steps will follow based on the findings.