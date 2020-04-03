Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to lit diyas on Sunday at 9 pm, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said hope “they” don’t burn down their own homes.

Taking it to Twitter, Raut said, “When people were asked to clap, they crowded the roads and beat drums, I just hope now they don’t burn down their own houses. Sir ‘diya to jalalenge’ but please tell us what the government is doing to improve the condition.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister in his short address to the nation asked the countrymen to come out of their homes at 9 pm and lit diyas, candles, lamps and mobile flashlights in solidarity amid the coronavirus crisis.

This is the second such appeal by the PM after last month on the day of Janata Curfew during which PM had asked the masses to come at their doorstep, balconies and clang plates, and clap hands to express gratitude to those working to tackle the COVID-19 menace.

In his message to the nation this morning, PM said, “On April 5, Sunday, at 9 pm, I want 9 minutes from all of you. Turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or balconies and light candles, diya (lamp) or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes.”

“We must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis, introducing it to the power of light. No one is alone during the lockdown; the collective superpower of 130 crore Indians is with every citizen,” he added.

Maharashtra has been at the top of the list of COVID-19 cases in India. As of now, there are 335 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state and the country has witnessed overall 2301 cases of the deadly virus.