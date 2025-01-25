Assam Police uncover explosives cache ahead of R-Day celebration

On the eve of the 76th Republic Day celebrations, Assam Police recovered a hidden cache of explosives in a forested area near Khwbra village in Sonitpur district on Saturday.

The discovery included 36 grenades and three detonators, sparking heightened security measures across the state.

Acting on specific intelligence about illegal arms and ammunition buried underground near Batashipur under Dhekiajuli Police Station, Sonitpur Police launched a search operation that led to the recovery.

“One of the grenades had a damaged pin/lever, and it has been secured under guard,” the police stated in a post on X, adding that the Army’s bomb disposal squad has been contacted for safe disposal of the explosives.

In light of the recovery, security has been significantly ramped up to ensure peaceful Republic Day celebrations. Assam Police have intensified vehicle checks, surveillance, and area domination operations across the state.

Railway authorities, in coordination with the Railway Protection Force and district police, are conducting thorough inspections of trains, tracks, bridges, and passenger belongings. Similarly, waterways, including those in Guwahati, are under strict surveillance.

Special security protocols are in place at Republic Day event venues, with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya scheduled to unfurl the national flag in Guwahati on Sunday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will lead celebrations in Dibrugarh, while other ministers and dignitaries will participate in various locations across the state.

Assam has faced a long history of insurgent activities, with militant groups often targeting public events and infrastructure to make their presence felt.

The state’s efforts to tackle such threats have included heightened vigilance during national celebrations like Republic Day and Independence Day, which are often considered vulnerable periods for potential attacks.