HNLU announces menstrual leave policy for female students

Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU) has announced the implementation of its new Menstrual Leave Policy (MLP), effective from 1st July 2024. This progressive policy, part of the broader HNLU Health Shield Initiative, underscores the university’s commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive academic environment.

HNLU Vice Chancellor Prof VC Vivekanandan remarked, “The implementation of the MLP marks understanding and facilitating the special needs of young women students at HNLU to support their academic pursuit, and we thank the Academic Council for its support through such policy.”

The HNLU-Menstrual Leave Policy aims to provide special assistance in the form of compensatory attendance during the menstrual cycle, recognising the psychological and physiological needs of its students. This initiative will help mitigate the health-related difficulties that students may face in attending classes during their menstrual period.

Advertisement

Students can claim one day of deemed attendance per calendar month during teaching days, and also will have such exceptions extended during examination days on verified requirements of bedrest due to such special needs. Additionally, students with irregular menstruation syndromes or disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), can claim deemed attendance for six classes per subject per semester.

The HNLU-Menstrual Leave Policy reflects the university’s commitment to the welfare of women students and its proactive approach to addressing health-related issues. The Student Welfare Officer at HNLU has been designated as the nodal officer for the effective implementation of this scheme.