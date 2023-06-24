HM lays foundation of ‘Balidan Stambh’ in Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of ‘Balidaan Stambh’ at Pratap Park in Srinagar. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Shah also met the family members of martyrs of the Jammu and Kashmir police who laid their lives in the line of duty.

The ‘Balidaan Stambh’ project is a part of Srinagar Smart City. It is a tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country. Stringent security measurements had been put in place for the event.

Amit Shah tweeted after the function: “The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for. Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs.”

In a politically significant move, the Home Minister also visited the Karan Mahal – the residence of the last Yuvraj of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Karan Singh. Shah also met some select people at the Police Golf Course overlooking Dal Lake. On Friday night he reviewed the security scenario in J&K and also took stock of the security arrangements for the 62-days Amarnath pilgrimage beginning on 1 July. Top brass of the Army, police, security forces and central and UT intelligence agencies were present in the meeting.

The Home Secretary and Director, IB were also present in the meeting.

Amit Shah tweeted: “Held a comprehensive security review in Srinagar. Glad to see the agencies adopting a multi-pronged approach to ensuring security. Continued peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir is one of the prime goals set by PM @narendramodi Ji.”

Shah also met a family that had survived a targeted terrorist attack in the Dhangri village of Rajouri on 1 January. Seven persons, including two children, were killed in the attack.

Before the security review meeting at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar, Shah met Saroj Sharma and her family, who are the survivors of the Rajouri terror attacks. He said: “Their courage and bravery are India’s pillars of strength in ending the menace of terrorism. I extended my deepest condolences and assured them of government support.”