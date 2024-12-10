HM chairs a review meeting on implementation of three new criminal laws in Haryana

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah chaired a review meeting on the implementation of three new criminal laws in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution and forensics in Haryana.

Union Home Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana, Rajesh Khullar, Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi and Director General of Police (DGP) of the state Shatrujeet Kapoor, Director Generals of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), Director General of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) and several senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the State Government were present in the meeting.

During the discussion in the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, three new criminal laws are becoming the protectors of civil rights and the basis of ‘ease of justice’.

The Home Minister asked Haryana to ensure 100 per cent implementation of new criminal laws in the state by March 31, 2025.

While emphasizing on the use of technology, Amit Shah said that more than one forensic mobile van should be available in every district of the state.

He emphasized that the responsibility of monitoring Zero FIRs should be of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) rank officer, and their translation into other languages should be ensured according to the states.

The Home Minister said that the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state should sensitize all the police personnel that providing timely justice is their priority.

He suggested the Director General of Police of Haryana to ensure that all Superintendents of Police investigate the cases within the prescribed timelines.

He added that the Chief Minister of Haryana should review the progress of implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police once a week with the officials of all the departments concerned.