HITO to petition Meghalaya Govt on land transfer issue

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO CB) has announced its opposition to the Meghalaya government’s proposed transfer of forest land for industrial development. Concerned about the environmental risks and the potential impact on local communities, it plans to file an official petition against the decision.

The organization will submit its petition to the Director of the Soil & Water Conservation Department today to express its opposition to the proposed handover of the CTI Byrni area for industrial projects. HITO emphasizes that this development poses serious environmental threats.

Previously, it had voiced strong objections to a public hearing regarding the establishment of a new cement factory by Meghatop Cement Pvt Ltd in Wahiajer Narpuh, East Jaiñtia Hills District. In a letter dated October 9, 2024, HITO outlined its concerns to the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) through the Deputy Commissioner of East Jaiñtia Hills, highlighting the potential ecological and social impacts of the project.

