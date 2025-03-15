Relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl marks a new era of urban development: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attended the land transfer ceremony between Assam Rifles and the Mizoram government.

The event marked the official relocation of Assam Rifles establishments from the heart of the city to Zokhawsang, fulfilling a demand that has persisted for nearly 35 years.

Addressing the gathering, Shah underscored the importance of the decision, stating, “This programme is not just about the transfer of Assam Rifles; it is a very important step. For about 35 years, due to topography and dearth of space, there was a demand to shift the Assam Rifles camp. These constraints were a major hurdle in developing Aizawl city. Today, with an important decision by PM Modi, this long-pending demand has been fulfilled.”

The relocation of Assam Rifles from Aizawl’s urban core has been a topic of debate and demand since the late 1980s.

The paramilitary force, India’s oldest unit and often referred to as the “Sentinels of the Northeast”, was stationed in the centre of Aizawl city, significantly limiting urban expansion. The mountainous terrain of Mizoram, coupled with the densely populated cityscape, made land availability a persistent issue.

Over the decades, civil society organisations and political leaders in Mizoram had voiced their concerns over the Assam Rifles camp obstructing urban planning and infrastructure development. The demand to shift the camp to a more suitable location became increasingly pressing as Aizawl continued to grow and modernise.

Shah highlighted that the relocation is not merely an administrative move but a reflection of the Government of India’s commitment to the people of Mizoram.

“The relocation of Assam Rifles is not just about shifting a camp; it is about facilitating growth, addressing the demands of the people, and prioritising development,” Shah remarked. He further added that this step would pave the way for urban expansion and infrastructural growth, while the Assam Rifles continue to function effectively from their new location.