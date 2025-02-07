Mukul Sangma slams Meghalaya govt over illegal coal mining

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Mukul Sangma has launched a scathing attack on the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government over its failure to curb illegal coal mining and transportation in the state.

He accused the ruling dispensation of willful neglect and demanded immediate action against those involved in the unlawful trade.

Sangma also criticized the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Coal India Limited (CIL) for their lack of decisive intervention in tackling the issue.

He pointed out that despite the findings of the Justice B.P. Katakey Committee—set up by the NGT to oversee the implementation of coal mining regulations—illegal mining continues unabated. He urged the NGT to act on the committee’s recommendations to bring those responsible to justice.

Illegal coal mining has been a long-standing issue in Meghalaya, where rat-hole mining was officially banned by the NGT in 2014 due to its hazardous environmental and human impact.

However, reports of illicit mining and coal transportation persist, leading to repeated clashes between activists, officials, and coal traders.

The state government has maintained that it is taking steps to regulate coal mining under the Meghalaya Mineral Policy, but opposition leaders, including Sangma, argue that enforcement remains weak, allowing illegal operations to flourish.

The issue of illegal coal mining has also triggered political and legal battles, with activist groups frequently raising concerns over ecological damage and alleged collusion between coal barons and authorities.

Sangma’s latest criticism adds to the mounting pressure on the MDA government to take concrete action in addressing the crisis.