Orissa HC disposes of petition voicing fire safety concern in Barabati India-England ODI

The Orissa High Court disposed of a petition that voiced concern over fire safety measures at Barabati stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city, which is hosting India-England One Day International (ODI) Cricket match on February 9.

A writ petition filed in this regard had sought the intervention of the Court seeking the safety of spectators and players on the ground that there is no fire safety certificate obtained in respect of the stadium. It sought immediate relief of assurance from the administration that they would take all steps necessary to prevent the untoward incident during the course of the ODI.

It is pertinent to note that the picturesque Barabati stadium is hosting an international cricket match after almost five years gap.

Acting Chief Justice Arindam Sinha and Justice M S Sahoo taking note of State counsel’s submission that “all possible steps will be taken to ensure there is no mishap in the cricket match scheduled to be held on 9th February 2025”, disposed of the matter.

Meanwhile, the State Fire Services wing claimed that a comprehensive and foolproof fire safety plan has been drawn to avert possible fire mishaps at the stadium. There will be deployment of 180 fire personnel, eight fire fighting vehicles, and fire extinguishers. These will be strategically placed in each gallery. To curtail electrical short circuits, the air conditioning units in critical areas, including press, corporate, and VIP boxes are being updated, added the officials.