Hindu society will soon turn into a Sangh: Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohanrao Bhagwat said on Monday that a day would come when the entire Hindu society would become the ‘Sangh’ and that would be the day when there would be no need for a separate RSS within the Hindu society.

Dr. Bhagwat said this after inaugurating a newly-built district office of the Hedgewar Memorial Committee in Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the popularity of RSS has increased tremendously and the Sangh is expanding at a fast pace. Dr. Bhagwat asserted that in the near future the RSS would assume a society-like form and the whole Hindu society would become part of it.

He said the works carried out by the RSS are aimed at protecting the Hindu religion and providing a feeling of security to the peace-loving people while also generating fear in the minds of those who have nefarious intentions.

The RSS chief called upon all the people of India to cohesively work towards the development and progress of the country in all fields.

Dr. Bhagwat said that the RSS considers the entire society its own and so this newly built office will become the centre of the Hindu society and not just of the RSS.

Dr. Bhagwat was on a two-day visit to the Malwa region in Madhya Pradesh where he inaugurated the new RSS office at Burhanpur.