SAD sees BJP-RSS ploy in Haryana move to affiliate colleges to Panjab University

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) general secretary Parambans Singh Romana on Friday said Haryana government’s move to affiliate its colleges with Panjab University (PU) was a ploy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take control of the University and use it to dilute Punjab’s unique history and culture.

Speaking at a meeting chaired by Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit with CMs of Haryana and Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said positive steps have been taken towards restoration of Haryana’s share in Panjab University (PU) Chandigarh and affiliation of state’s colleges to the university.

The Haryana CM said the Panjab University, Chandigarh is a Central University, in which Haryana’s colleges should also have affiliation.

Addressing a press conference here, the SAD leader accused the Punjab chief minister of collaborating with the BJP vis-à-vis the sinister move to rob Panjab University of its autonomy and dilute Punjab’s right over Chandigarh.

“The CM did not object to the Haryana CM’s presence in a meeting called by the Governor with regard to the Panjab University knowing full well that Haryana does not have any stake in PU after the voluntary disaffiliation of its colleges from the University in 1978. Mann also remained a mute spectator to suggestions of the Punjab Governor who asserted that colleges of Haryana be re-affiliated to PU. The final nail in the coffin was the Haryana chief minister’s assertion that the suggestions had been taken in a ‘positive spirit’ by Bhagwant Mann” Romana said.

He said the move to affiliate colleges of Haryana to PU is aimed at bringing in Haryana representatives loyal to the BJP-RSS combine into the Senate and Syndicate as well as appointing teaching staff which is sympathetic to the RSS ideology.

Romana said the Panjab University had been classified as an inter-state body during reorganization of Punjab because colleges from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh were then affiliated with it. “Due to this the vice-president had been designated as its chancellor”.

He said over the years both Haryana and Himachal disaffiliated their colleges from the PU.

“Now only colleges of Punjab are affiliated with PU and this makes a case for making the Punjab Governor or the Punjab chief minister its Chancellor,” he added.