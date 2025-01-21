Hindu leader angry at Mahakumbh reels

Hindu religious leader and Bagehswar Dham Peethadheeshwar, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri,has expressed displeasure over the increasing trend of making reels and publicity on social media at the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Targeting his ire at people like Harsha Richariya, IIT Baba, Monalisa and others that are gaining popularity through reels and social media, he commented that the Mahakumbh is not for reel but it is for real.

The spiritual leader said at Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh that the Mahakumbh is not something to be made ‘viral’, but it is something connected deeply to belief in the Hindu Sanatana Dharma. He went on to say that the Mahakumbh is deviating from its purpose.

Shastri said the Mahakumbh should be for exchange of ideas and discussions about the Hindu religion and how it should be preserved and further strengthened.

He said he would go to the Mahakumbh and organize a programme there with the pledge, ‘Hindu Jagao, Hindustan Bachao’.