Himanta Sarma urges Mamata Banerjee to abandon “Dead” INDIA Bloc leadership

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has dismissed the INDIA bloc as “dead,” urging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reconsider her association with the coalition.

Sarma’s remarks came amidst ongoing speculations about Banerjee assuming a leadership role in the opposition alliance.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sarma said, “I want to request Didi (Mamata Banerjee)… You are a Chief Minister and have to work for Bengal and fight elections in the coming days. Why are you taking leadership of a dead alliance, which will never be reborn?”

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties aiming to challenge the BJP-led NDA, has faced internal dissent in recent weeks.

While Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the bloc’s functioning, prominent leaders like NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and RJD president Lalu Prasad endorsed her potential leadership.

Sarma reiterated the importance of an updated National Register of Citizens (NRC) to distinguish Indian citizens from infiltrators. He proposed linking the NRC to Aadhaar card eligibility, a step he claims would strengthen the verification process.

During his visit to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Sarma emphasised that technological measures could enhance border security, especially in areas where natural obstacles like rivers make fencing impractical.

He accused the West Bengal government of inadequate cooperation in securing the border, contrasting it with efforts in Assam and Tripura.

Sarma also condemned recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic interventions to safeguard minorities in the neighboring country.

He criticised the Congress for its alleged inaction on such issues, stating, “Neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress party ever stood by the Hindu community. They won’t do it in the future either.”

Sarma also voiced support for the ‘one nation, one election’ initiative, highlighting its potential to streamline governance and minimise disruptions caused by frequent elections. “In Assam, Assembly and Parliament elections are held at different times, hampering development for almost an entire year. The Prime Minister’s proposal will ensure continuity in developmental projects,” he noted.

The proposal, requiring constitutional amendments with a two-thirds majority in Parliament, is a key reform agenda of the Modi government.