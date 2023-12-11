Himanta Sarma calls on PM, discusses wide-ranging issues of Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday and discussed various issues pertaining to the northeastern state.

During the meeting, the Assam chief minister briefed the prime minister on the ongoing “pro-people” initiatives and how the people-oriented welfare schemes have ameliorated their socio-economic lot, a government official said here.

Expressing his indebtedness to the prime minister for his continuous guidance and leadership, Sarma extended invitation to Modi to visit Assam and lay the foundation stone of the Kamakhya corridor project to dedicate to the nation the imposing statue of Bir Lachit Barphukan at Jorhat, inaugurate the Tinsukia Medical College and lay the foundation stone of Sivasagar Medical College, the official said.

The official added that the chief minister also took the opportunity to seek the prime minister’s counsel on organising the Assam Business Summit in 2024.

Meanwhile, Sarma called on Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and discussed about rail infrastructure in the northeastern state.

“Had an excellent discussion with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw ji regarding the roadmap to enhance and modernise rail infrastructure in Assam. His insights on our newly released Semiconductor Policy were immensely valuable,” Sarma wrote on X.