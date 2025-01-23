Himanta pushes for exclusive Japanese companies park in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Japan’s Minister of Justice, Komura Masahiro and discussed with him setting up of exclusive Japanese companies park in Assam.

Speaking about his interaction with Komura Masahiro, CM Sarma expressed his admiration for the shared values between India and Japan.

“It was a privilege to meet H.E. Mr. Komura Masahiro. We had an insightful conversation about the shared ethos of our nations, particularly the spiritual connection fostered by the teachings of Buddha,” he shared on X .

A significant agenda of the meeting included the establishment of an exclusive industrial park for Japanese companies in Assam. Sarma also discussed creating pathways for talented Assamese youth to work in Japan through collaborative skill development programs between the two nations.

In another key meeting with Furukawa Yasushi, Sarma highlighted Assam’s tourism potential, discussing the rich cultural and natural heritage of the state. “We spoke at length about promoting tourism between Japan and Assam.

From the UNESCO World Heritage site Kaziranga National Park to the historic Charaideo Moidams, Assam offers a unique blend of nature, history, and adventure that would captivate Japanese visitors,” Sarma stated. He also emphasized Assam’s golf courses, sprawling tea gardens, and the prospect of crafting exclusive itineraries to attract high-value international tourists.

Sarma is on a five day tour of South Korea and Japan to promote The “Advantage Assam 2” global investment summit. His visit is aimed at positioning Assam as a hub for trade, tourism, and industry in Southeast Asia.

With strategic proximity to ASEAN countries, Assam has been leveraging its geographical and cultural ties to foster economic growth. Japan, a long-standing development partner of India, has invested in several infrastructure and connectivity projects in the North East, including the Guwahati Water Supply Project and road connectivity programs.

The chief minister’s visit seeks to deepen this partnership by opening new avenues for industrial collaboration and cultural exchange.