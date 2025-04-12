Assam Rifles Organizes Symposium “Northeast India : 2030 and Beyond

A symposium titled “Northeast India: 2030 & Beyond” was organized by the Assam Rifles in Agartala today. Aimed at fostering dialogue on the region’s future development and security, the symposium was organized in collaboration with Asian Confluence, a leading think-tank and Centre For Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS)

A statement from an army spokesperson stated that the symposium, which underscores the commitment of Assam Rifles in contributing to its socio-economic progress, saw the speakers and scholars deliberating on various facets of the opportunities and challenges in North East India.

Advertisement

Maj Gen Suresh Bhambhu, Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) deliberated on the untapped potential of the North Eastern Region. Panel discussions, featuring Lt Gen K Himalaya Singh, (Retd), former high commissioner of Bangladesh and ambassador to various countries Dr Prabir De among other academic experts from renowned universities delved into the opportunities and challenges facing the region, providing insights that blended scholarly rigour with practical solutions.

Advertisement

In his closing address, Lt General Abhijit S Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding 3 Corps applauded the speakers for their valuable contribution and also dwelled on the security environment in the North Eastern Region.