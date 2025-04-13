Bhupen Hazarika: Assam announces year-long celebrations for centenary

The Assam government is gearing up for a grand tribute to one of India’s most iconic cultural figures — Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. As the legendary musician, poet, and filmmaker’s 100th birth anniversary approaches, the state has announced a full year of celebrations starting September 8, 2025.

The decision was made public on Saturday, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sharing the government’s vision to honor Hazarika’s enduring legacy.

A 50-member committee will be formed to oversee the entire celebration. The CM will lead this panel, and Chief Ministers from all northeastern states will be invited to join as patrons.

In today's meeting of the #AssamCabinet, we resolved to ✅Celebrate Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's 100th Birth anniversary in a grand manner

✅ Operationalalise 10 new Co-districts

✅Approve ₹250cr for @CareAssam

✅Boost dairy production through transferring operations to NEDFL pic.twitter.com/Cy41fH44M4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 12, 2025

While the year-long tribute will begin and end in Guwahati, its spirit will travel far and wide. Major events are being planned not just across Assam but also in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, Mumbai, and even New Delhi. The government is hopeful that either the President of India or the Prime Minister will be present for the closing ceremony on September 8, 2026.

Bhupen Hazarika, often called the “Sudhakantha” or Nightingale of Assam, was born on September 8, 1926. He passed away in 2011, but his music, poetry, and message continue to inspire generations. He is remembered not just as a performer, but as a powerful voice for social justice, equality, and cultural pride.

With a deep baritone and lyrics steeped in empathy and insight, Hazarika gave voice to the struggles and dreams of common people. Whether he was singing about the majestic Brahmaputra or weaving tales of love and resistance, his songs carried a timeless quality that connected with people far beyond Assam.

Some of his most cherished songs — ‘Bistirno Parore’, ‘Moi Eti Jajabo’, ‘Ganga Mor Maa’, and ‘Bimurto Mur Nixati Jen’ — remain emotional anthems for many. But Hazarika’s influence wasn’t just in music. He was also a noted filmmaker, an intellectual, and a bridge between cultures, introducing the folk traditions of Assam and the Northeast to a wider audience through Hindi cinema.

His contributions were acknowledged with numerous honors, including the National Film Award, Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. In 2019, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna — India’s highest civilian award.

In the lead-up to the centenary celebrations, Assam is preparing to relive and amplify the legacy of a man who stood tall not just as an artist, but as a cultural movement. Through music, film, and public events, the state hopes to reignite public memory and introduce younger generations to the soul-stirring work of Bhupen Hazarika.