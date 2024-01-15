Himachal Pradesh: Forest fire engulfs Bashisht, Shanag jungles in Manali; property worth crores of Rupees burnt

In a devastating incident unfolding in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, the jungles of Vashisht and Shanaag have been ablaze for the past two days, as confirmed by local authorities.

The raging forest fire has resulted in the loss of crores of rupees of property due to forest fire in Manali, with the flames reducing valuable assets to ashes.

Wildlife, animals, and birds, along with the environment, are facing severe damage due to the ongoing catastrophe.

The conflagration has consumed a substantial portion of the jungle, with hundreds of Deodar trees transformed into ashes.

The aftermath is marked by thick smoke enveloping the surrounding areas, as corroborated by local police.

Further, in the early hours of Sunday, a massive fire broke out in a forest area near Dera ki Gali in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The Indian Army was able to bring the fire under control with the help of security agencies, saving many lives and infrastructure.

“Prompt and speedy response of #IndianArmy saved many lives and infrastructure when a massive forest fire broke out near #DeraKiGali and endangered Civil and Army Infrastructure. With coordinated and synergistic efforts of civil agencies and security forces fire was brought under control in #DeraKiGali,” PRO (Public Relations Officer) Defence Jammu said in a post on ‘X’.

The PRO Defence also shared a short video clip of the operation in which defence personnel were seen engaged in dousing the flames.

Earlier in December, a massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees. Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area.