Himachal Pradesh: Disaster relief fund launched to aid the needy

Initiating a digital platform aimed at aiding the disaster-affected people of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday launched the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 website.

“Individuals can donate money in Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023 from anywhere. The system has been integrated with multiple payment gateways to ensure seamless transactions that include Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, QR code and UPI,” he said.

During the launch, the Chief Minister said that the magnitude of the tragedy was vast and people from across the country and abroad have expressed their desire to assist.

He said that to facilitate this support, the Department of Digital Technology and Governance developed a transparent web link where anyone can donate online and receive a receipt on their mobile device.

The Chief Minister said that preparations were underway to enable online donations from overseas donors within the next few days.

Sukhu expressed gratitude towards employee organizations and individuals nationwide who have already contributed to the Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023.

He said that he himself and his cabinet colleagues, all Congress MLAs, have decided to donate their one month’s salary towards the cause.

Highlighting the severity of the situation, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh had faced immense losses due to the unprecedented rainfall, marking the worst calamity the state has experienced in 50 years.

He exhorted everyone to extend maximum financial support to help the state to recover from the devastation.