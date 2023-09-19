BJP MLAs donate one month’s salary to Himachal Disaster Relief Fund

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLAs on Tuesday donated their one month’s salary to the Apada Rahat Kosh by handing over a cheque of Rs 13.80 lakh to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur handed over the cheque on behalf of all the BJP MLAs.

While talking to media persons outside the House, Jai Ram Thakur said: “We had committed to donate one month’s salary to the disaster relief fund.”

He said that 25 BJP MLAs have donated their one month’s salary.

In the 68-seat assembly of Himachal Pradesh, there are 40 Congress, 25 BJP and three independent MLAs, he added.

“We had earlier stated that keeping in mind the disaster that the state witnessed, we are with the state government and will provide all possible help,” he retreated.

The BJP MLAs have made all out efforts to help the affected people in their respective Assembly constituencies, he added.

The Chief Minister on Monday said in the House that the Congress MLAs have donated one month’s salary to the disaster relief fund.

“Employees have also donated one day’s salary. Many state governments and individuals, students have also donated. Even children have come forward to help by donating their all pocket money savings, however the BJP MLAs have not come forward to help. They should also come forward to donate their one month salary,” stated Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh faced the wrath of monsoon fury thrice from July 7 up to August 26 leading to losses exceeding Rs 12,000 crore. As many as 441 precious lives were lost.