Himachal Pradesh CM, Dy CM express grief over demise of Sepoy Arvind Singh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the demise of Sepoy Arvind Singh, who attained martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists on Friday in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir.

Arvind Singh hailed from Hathol Khas village in Kangoo of Nadaun assembly constituency, which falls in Hamirpur district.

The Chief Minister said that it was deeply painful to lose a brave heart and said that he would live forever in the hearts of the people of India.

Advertisement

He also expressed deep condolences to the grief-stricken family members.

Sukhu prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family and friends to bear this irreparable loss.

He said that the state government was standing firm with the family of the soldier and would provide all possible help in this hour of distress.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of the soldier and said that the people of India are indebted to him for his selfless service to the nation.

His supreme sacrifice would be remembered forever, he said.

Agnihotri offered deep condolences to the grief-stricken family members and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.